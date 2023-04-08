Ajit Pawar praises PM Modi, says under his leadership BJP got majority

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that using PM Narendra Modi's name BJP came to power with a majority in the 2014 elections and was able to reach remote places.

When asked about NCP's different stands on the issues of PM Modi's degree and Veer Savarkar, Pawar said, " Under PM Modi's name the party, which had only two MPs earlier, reached remote places and came in power with full majority. So isn't it PM Modi's magic?"

He said that after winning in 2014, a lot of remarks were made against him. "He gained popularity and BJP won later in various states under his leadership. The same was repeated in 2019. So what is the use of taking out all these issues after nine years? What is important is that people see his work," he said.

Pawar said, "As far as education is concerned it's not considered very important in politics. In Maharashtra, former Chief Ministers like Vasantdada Patil were not very educated but their administration skills were the best. No one forgets this till this date and in fact, during Patil's regime, many educational institutions and colleges were opened."

Ajit Pawar also said that there are no conditions in politics that any MLA, MP or others should be educated. There is a condition of age but not of education as of now, he added.

"So I hope I have made my stand clear. You can draw whatever meaning out of it, that is not my concern," he added.

Earlier in March, the Gujarat High Court set aside the Chief Information Commission order and ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and post-graduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The single-judge bench of Justice Biren Vaishnav set aside the order of the CIC directing the public information officer (PIO) of PMO, Gujarat University and Delhi University to furnish details of PM Modi's graduation and post-graduation degrees.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by Gujarat University challenging the CIC order.

The High Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the certificate of the Prime Minister's degree.

Earlier Congress leader Pawan Khera said that he was surprised after the matter related to Prime Minister's degree went to court.

While addressing a press conference, Pawan Khera said, "See, why this matter went to the court. They are under a lot of pressure. PM's educational qualification and his degree whether genuine or not, this matter going to a court is astonishing".