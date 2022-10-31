NCP president Sharad Pawar admitted to hospital after feeling uneasy

-
-
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Mumbai on Monday after he felt uneasy, a party functionary said.
The 81-year-old Rajya Sabha member will remain in the hospital for next couple of days and later attend a party meeting scheduled to begin on November 3, NCP's general secretary Shivajirao Garje said in a statement.
After the veteran politician complained of uneasiness, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of his physician, he said.
He will remain in the hospital for three days and is expected to be discharged on November 2. He will attend the party's two-day meeting scheduled to begin on November 3, Garje said.
The functionary appealed to party leaders and workers not to gather at the hospital.
Pawar had undergone a gall bladder surgery at the private hospital in April last year.
He had also undergone a medical procedure for the removal of a mouth ulcer.
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 15:22 IST
