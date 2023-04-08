For Congress, one person above country, Parliament, courts: Anurag Thakur

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Union minister Anurag Thakur said on Saturday that for the Congress, one person is above the country, Parliament and courts, and added that even some allies of the opposition party were deserting it due to this attitude.

Talking to reporters here, the Union information and broadcasting minister also targeted Gandhi over a host of Congress leaders, including chief ministers, accompanying him to a court in Gujarat to file an appeal against his conviction in a criminal defamation case.

The fact is that it did not even require his presence to file the appeal, Thakur said and charged that he tried to put pressure on the court.

Following his conviction and two-year jail sentence in the defamation case of 2019 over his Modi surname remark, Gandhi was disqualified from Lok Sabha last month.

Gandhi should have apologised for insulting the backward classes but he chose otherwise and his arrogance has come to the fore once again, Thakur said.

For the Congress, one person is above the country, Parliament and courts. Even the allies of the Congress were leaving them due to this attitude, Thakur claimed.

Also Read Cannot be like Savarkar even if he takes 10 births: Thakur slams Rahul Anurag Thakur unveils newly constructed hostel of SAI in Lucknow, UP People like Rahul Gandhi question Army, insult them: Anurag Thakur Don't betray India, says Anurag Thakur to Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far Opposition has to unite to win elections against BJP: Farooq Abdullah Rahul targets Ghulam, Scindia, Himanta over Adani issue; BJP hits back Investments in UP will create 10 million jobs for youth, says CM Adityanath PM's repeated visits show how weak BJP is in Karnataka, says Congress Maharashtra CM leaves for Ayodhya; says will address critticism by work

He said his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fights every election under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of Himachal Pradesh will ensure its victory in all four Lok Sabha seats in the state in the upcoming elections.

He listed various central projects in Bilaspur such as the premier healthcare facility AIIMS.

The Union minister said Rs 1,000 crore has been released this year for the Bhanupali-Bilaspur rail line.