JUST IN
Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; 3 rescued
Andhra Pradesh to install 1.8 million smart meters on farm motors in a year
Manik Saha sworn-in for second term as Tripura CM in presence of PM Modi
Sisodia refused Vipassana cell in Tihar jail: AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj
K'taka bribe case: Accused BJP MLA likely to appear before Lokayukta today
India slams Pak foriegn minister Bilawal for raking up Kashmir at UNSC
India proud of its resilient Nari-Shakti: Amit Shah on Int'l Women's Day
PM Modi arrives in Tripura to join swearing-in ceremony of Manik Saha
Pedestrians involved in 22% road crash cases in Himachal Pradesh: Data
Pneumonia linked with higher death risk from respiratory infection as adult
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Indian Navy chopper makes emergency landing off Mumbai coast; 3 rescued
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Maha govt must compensate farmers: Ajit Pawar after unseasonal rain damages

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged the state government to come forward to support and compensate the farmers.

Topics
Maharashtra government | farmers | ajit pawar

ANI 

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar speaks to the media as he visits Serum Institute of India where the fire broke out, in Pune

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Wednesday urged the state government to come forward to support and compensate the farmers.

Addressing the media, Pawar said, "Maharashtra's farmers have suffered a lot in the past three days due to unseasonal rains. We'll raise the issue of compensation to farmers in Assembly today. Today, the state government (Shinde-led government) must come forward to support and compensate the farmers."

"We have given adjournment notice in the Assembly on the issue of compensation to the farmers, the Maharashtra LoP further said. "There was a forecast of rain for these 3 days everywhere. Now, the government should focus on ensuring the materialisation of the farm insurance claims," he added.

On February 28, the Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned after opposition legislators created a ruckus on the issue of farmers demanding an appropriate price for onions as prices dipped.

The Opposition leader of the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve said that they were demanding a discussion on the farmer's issue with the government but the government did not do so, hence the council was adjourned.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs reached Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha carrying onions on their head and wearing onion garlands demanding appropriate prices for onions.

The four-week Budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly started on February 27 and will contimue till March 26. The budget will be presented on March 9.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Maharashtra government

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 12:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU