Akums introduces room temperature treatment for sickle cell disease

Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, a pharmaceutical company, has launched a room temperature-stable oral suspension of Hydroxyurea which is designed to manage Sickle Cell Disease (SCD). This new medication eliminates the need for cold storage, making it more accessible and affordable for SCD patients across India.

This product is manufactured in India and has been approved by the Drug Controller General of India. Akums says their new medication will be available for less than 1 per cent of the cost of currently imported options.

SCD is a genetic blood disorder that causes severe pain and complications. It is particularly prevalent among tribal populations in India. Recognising its importance, the Indian government has prioritised interventions for SCD.

Akums' new product is designed for ease of use with oral syringes for precise dosing for all age groups. “Akums is committed to providing affordable medication for SCD patients,” said Sanjeev Jain, Joint Managing Director of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals. The company plans to offer the medication at a fraction of the cost of imported brands.

Traditionally, Hydroxyurea requires refrigeration, making it difficult to manage in some areas. Akums' room temperature solution removes this barrier to treatment. Akums says they are committed to innovation and improving public health through the introduction of affordable and accessible medications.

The current import price is approximately Rs 77,000 for the global brand of Hydroxyurea solution, which necessitates storage at 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. Akums has innovated a room temperature-stable oral suspension of Hydroxyurea suitable for Indian patients’ requirements.