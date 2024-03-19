SC tells states, UTs to give ration cards to nearly 80 mn migrant workers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed States and Union Territories to provide ration cards to about 80 million migrant workers, registered in the eShram portal but not covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), within two months.

States and UTs are required to file a compliance affidavit in this regard. The case will be heard again in two months. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah took note of the States and UTs' inaction to comply with its direction of April 20, 2023, stating the same.

The portal has 286 million registrants, of which 206.3 million are registered on ration card data.

“Meaning thereby, the rest of the registrants on the eShram portal are still without ration cards… Without a ration card, a migrant/unorganised labourer or his family members may be deprived of the benefit of schemes and even benefits under the National Food Security Act,” the court had said last April.





ALSO READ: Programme that allows 30K migrants from 4 nations into US each month upheld The court on Tuesday said that unnecessary delays were being caused, such as requiring eKYC of all 800 million ration cardholders to be updated before the court's orders could be complied with.

The court said the matching of eShram registrants with NFSA beneficiaries had already been undertaken, and on that basis, it was found that 8 crore people do not have ration cards and thus do not get the benefit of food grains under NFSA.

The court also said any exercise of eKYC that the Centre wants to undertake should happen at the same time and must not come in the way of issuing ration cards, and the ration cards must be issued irrespective of the quotas defined in Section 3 of NFSA.

The Section talks about the right to receive food grains at subsidised prices by persons belonging to eligible households under the Targeted Public Distribution System.

The petitioners in the case had argued that there could be more than 100 million workers left outside the protective umbrella of the Food Safety Act as the statistics were based on the 2011 census. The population would have increased since then.

The court had said it was the duty of a welfare state to include each and every migrant worker on the ration card roll expeditiously.

The court had said in August 2022 the States and Union Territories could reach out to the workers through District Collectors “so that more and more registrants on the eShram portal are issued the ration cards and they get the benefit of the benevolent schemes floated by the Union government and the State governments, including the benefit under the National Food Security Act”.

The apex court had then directed the government to “look into the same and come out with a formula and/or appropriate policy/scheme, if any, so that the benefits under NFSA are not restricted based on the Census 2011. And, more and more needy persons/citizens get the benefit under the National Food Security Act, keeping in mind what has been observed and held by this Court in a catena of decisions that ‘Right to Food’ is a fundamental right available under Article 21 of the Constitution."

"The Union government may look into the same by considering the figures/projection of population increase during 2011-2021. This would be an assessment of the increase in population and file their response on the next date of hearing," the court had said.



Pointing out the need for registration of unorganised sector workers, the court said the government should ensure such people can access benefits under various welfare schemes and policies.



