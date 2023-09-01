Vumlunmag Vualnam to be new Civil Aviation Secretary as part of reshuffling

In a major reshuffle of the bureaucratic level in the Union government on Thursday, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointments of several bureaucrats in the various Ministries, Departments, and organizations.

Vumlunmang Vualnam, IAS, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation Vice Rajiv Bansal, IAS upon his superannuation on Thursday.

However, Chanchal Kumar, IAS, Officer on Special Duty, Ministry of Civil Aviation appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Vice Lok Ranjan, IAS upon his appointment as Administrative Member, Central Administrative Tribunal, by modifying the earlier order for posting Chanchal Kumar as Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation vice Shri Rajiv Bansal, IAS (NL:88) upon his superannuation on Thursday.

A total of 15 IAS officers have been appointed as secretaries and additional secretaries in various departments and organizations of the Government of India.

S Krishnan, IAS has been appointed as Secretary Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Umang Narula, IAS as Secretary, of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; Ashish Upadhyaya, IAS as Special Secretary and financial Advisor Ministry of Power.

