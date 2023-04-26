Amid regulatory challenges, Pernod Ricard's Bouhier resigns as India head

Bouhier, who only took over the India job in January, has resigned due to personal reasons, one of the sources said. Pernod Ricard's managing director for India Paul-Robert Bouhier has resigned from his position, three sources told Reuters on Wednesday, a top departure for the company as it faces a series of regulatory challenges in the country.



Bouhier held several leadership positions at Pernod, including being managing director for Southern Europe. He joined Pernod Ricard in 1995 and has worked in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy. His resignation internally was announced Wednesday in India, the three sources said.

Pernod and Bouhier did not immediately respond to requests for comment. It was not clear if he has taken a new job internally or externally.



It is also fighting a near $250 million tax demand for allegedly undervaluing imports, and the Delhi city authorities have declined its request for a liquor sale licence.

The resignation comes as Pernod faces a series of regulatory challenges in India - federal agencies have accused the company of illegally making profits by giving false information to Delhi city authorities in 2021, and violating rules by financially supporting retailers in exchange for stocking more of its brands. Pernod has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

Pernod has said India "is a strong success story" and among the "top three must-win markets." The French company, which makes brands such as Chivas and Absolut vodka, is the second biggest player in India with a 17% market share.