close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Manish Sisodia's ailing wife in hospital

Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-repealed excise policy of the Delhi government

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kejriwal

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday met the ailing wife of his former deputy Manish Sisodia at a private hospital here.

Seema Sisodia, 49, is suffering from an autoimmune disorder, multiple sclerosis, and was admitted to the neurology department of Indraprastha Apollo Hospital on Tuesday.

"I am returning after meeting Seema Bhabhi (Manish ji's wife) in the hospital. She is admitted in the hospital since yesterday. She has multiple sclerosis. It is a very serious disease. I pray to God for her good health," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Manish Sisodia was arrested on February 26 by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-repealed excise policy of the Delhi government.

"Seema Sisodia was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a severe autoimmune disease, in 2000. She has been undergoing treatment for the same at the private hospital for the past 23 years," a source said on Tuesday.

As a result of her condition, Seema Sisodia is currently showing symptoms including reduced mobility, loss of balance with increased risk of falls, as well as bowel and bladder control problems, sources had said.

Also Read

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Manish Sisodia will have to 'face the law' in excise policy scam case: BJP

Sisodia the reason behind transformation of Delhi govt schools: Kejriwal

Scared of Kejriwal's growing popularity: AAP leader Atishi attacks Centre

Work done by Sisodia will be carried forward at double speed: CM Kejriwal

India world's fourth largest defence spender in 2022, says SIPRI report

Unseasonal rains causing damage to standing, harvested crops in Telangana

Singapore executes Indian-origin cannabis trafficker despite clemency pleas

PETA demands rehabilitation of elephants used for rides at Amber Fort

Madras HC to hear gaming companies' appeal against ban order on April 27

A court here is likely to deliver on Wednesday its order on the bail application of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia Delhi

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Indian economy demonstrates strength, GDP to grow at 6% in FY23: Acuite

GDP Growth
2 min read

Delhi CM Kejriwal visits Manish Sisodia's ailing wife in hospital

Kejriwal
2 min read

Sify reports consolidated Q4 profit at Rs 34 mn, revenue up at Rs 8,861 mn

Sify reports consolidated Q4 profit at Rs 34 mn, revenue up at Rs 8,861 mn
2 min read

India world's fourth largest defence spender in 2022, says SIPRI report

defence tank
2 min read

Unseasonal rains causing damage to standing, harvested crops in Telangana

rain
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon