Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.56%)
65322.65 -365.53
Nifty (-0.59%)
19428.30 -114.80
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
5360.50 -8.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.45%)
37836.15 -171.45
Nifty Bank (-0.77%)
44199.10 -342.70
Heatmap

Amitabh Bachchan is biggest brand ambassador for India: US Congressman

The remarks by Congressman Ro Khanna came after he met Bachchan, 80, in Mumbai on Saturday

Amitabh Bachchan

Photo: Twitter

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 9:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan is the biggest brand ambassador for India in the world, a top Indian-American Congressman has said.
The remarks by Congressman Ro Khanna came after he met Bachchan, 80, in Mumbai on Saturday.
Khanna, the co-chair of the Congressional India Caucus, is currently leading a bipartisan Congressional delegation to India along with Congressman Michael Waltz, the other co-chair of the India Caucus.
We had a wide-ranging conversation for an hour on Artificial intelligence (AI)...the rise of India, Bachchan's father, and the importance of the US-India relationship. Amitabh Bachchan's life story embodies the story of India. He is the biggest brand ambassador for India to the world, Congressman Ro Khanna told PTI.
I told Mr Bachchan that he must visit the United States again that he offers hope to so many Indian American immigrants like my family and parents and he is a symbol for the rise of India and Indian-Americans, Khanna said in response to a question.
We discussed the importance of the eternal values compassion, respect, consideration, empathy and how much these values matter more ultimately to our future, Khanna said.

Also Read

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan injured on sets of 'Project K', returns home

Remembering Mukesh on 100th birthday: Hindi cinema's golden era legend

World Hindi Conference will become Hindi Mahakumbh in near future: EAM

S Jaishankar to visit Fiji from Feb 15-17 to attend World Hindi conference

US working on jet engine deal with India before PM Modi's visit: Ro Khanna

Indore police register FIR after 'misleading' post against MP govt

Minister Meenakashi Lekhi flags off 'Tiranga Rally' in national capital

Full dress rehearsals for I-Day celebrations underway at Delhi's Red Fort

Google Doodle pays tribute to late actor Sridevi on her 60th birthday

Top headlines: 7 laws get Presidential nod, UP identifies new mining areas

In a short video posted on X, formally known as Twitter, Khanna is seen meeting Bachchan at his residence in Mumbai.
An honour and a privilege, Bachchan said in a tweet.
It was an absolute honour to meet with @SrBachchan Bachan. He was proud of India's journey since independence linked with his own life and of the Indian American community. He presented me with a book by his father who knew my grandfather, Khanna wrote.
The Indian American Congressman also met actor Anupam Kher during his trip to Mumbai.
It was a pleasure to have US Rep @DeborahRossNC and @RoKhanna visit our school @actorprepares. We had a great interactive session with the upcoming students of acting. It was my joy to show them around the school. Thank you, my friends, for your warmth and appreciation. Jai Ho! Kher, 68, said on social media.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood United States

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon