Top headlines: 7 laws get Presidential nod, UP identifies new mining areas

7 new laws, including Delhi services bill, receive Presidential assent
Seven new laws, including the one related to the control of services matter in Delhi, passed by Parliament this week came into force on Saturday after they received the assent of President Droupadi Murmu. An official gazette notification in this regard was issued by the government. Read more...
Yogi govt identifies 799 new mining areas for cheap minor minerals
With an aim to provide cheap minor minerals to the general public and to accelerate industrial growth in the state of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath Government has identified 790 new mining areas spread over different districts of the state, said an official statement from UP government on Saturday. The newly identified mining areas are mainly located in ten districts namely Mirzapur, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Banda, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Saharanpur, Jalaun, Bijnor and Gorakhpur. Read more....
Deloitte quit after not getting auditorship of other group companies: APSEZ
Security beefed up ahead of Independence Day celebrations in Delhi
India inducts new strike-capable drones in North to cover both adversaries
Afghanistan sees 70% fall in manufacturing activities due to power shortage
J-K LG dedicates digital initiatives for delivery of services to citizens
MCD identifies 26 roads for cleaning, plans special drive ahead of G20
The board of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) has appointed MSKA & Associates, an independent member firm of BDO International, as its auditor. In a statement, the company said since May 2017, Deloitte has been APSEZ's statutory auditor and was reappointed as its statutory auditor for another term of five years in 2022. Read more...
Ayushman Bharat to cover families with income up to Rs 3 lakh: Haryana CM
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced that families with an annual income between Rs 1.8-3 lakh can now avail benefits of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Taking to X, (formerly known as Twitter), CM Khattar wrote, "Today I make another announcement for the people of Haryana, now families with annual income of ₹ 1,80,000 to ₹ 3,00,000 will also be given the benefit of 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana'. From next August 15, a portal will be opened to get cards made under this scheme". Read more..
DCW's 181 helpline got over 630,000 calls in one year, claims Maliwal
Delhi Commission For Women's 181 helpline received more than 630,000 calls between July 2022 and June 2023, its chief Swati Maliwal said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference here, Maliwal said 92,004 "unique cases" like domestic violence, conflict with neighbours, rape and sexual assault, POCSO, kidnapping and cyber crimes were registered through the helpline during the period. Maliwal said the helpline is backed by a support team on the ground. Read more...