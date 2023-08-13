Confirmation

Google Doodle pays tribute to late actor Sridevi on her 60th birthday

Google honored Sridevi with a colorful and whimsical illustration created by Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee of the actor on its home page

Actress Sridevi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2023 | 9:03 AM IST
On the occasion of the 60th birth anniversary of the late actor Sridevi, search engine Google paid a heartfelt tribute to her via a creative doodle.
Google honored Sridevi with a colorful and whimsical illustration created by Mumbai-based guest artist Bhumika Mukherjee of the actor on its home page.
Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, she's known for her iconic roles in Hindi movies like 'Chandni', 'Lamhe', 'Mr India', 'Chaalbaaz', 'Nagina', 'Sadma' and 'English Vinglish', among many more. The Padma Shri awardee also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films.
Her last film was 'Mom', for which she also received the Best Actress National Award, posthumously.
Sridevi breathed her last on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she had gone to attend a family function.
Sridevi was married to film producer Boney Kapoor and is survived by two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Boney often posts throwback pictures with his wife on his social media.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Boney was recently seen in the romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.
His next production is Ajay Devgn's sports biopic film 'Maidaan' in which Ajay will be essaying the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is widely known as the founding father of Indian football. The film also stars Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.
The official release date of the film is still awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 13 2023 | 9:03 AM IST

