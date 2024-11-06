Business Standard
Home / India News / Andhra drone policy should be best in country: CM Chandrababu to officials

Andhra drone policy should be best in country: CM Chandrababu to officials

The CM observed that drones should be used by government departments as much as possible, and called for the development of Amaravati as the drone capital of the country

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM

He called on the officials to develop Orvakal in Kurnool district as a drone manufacturing hub | Image: X/@ncbn

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked officials to ensure that the drone policy the state is drafting is the best in the country.

The chief minister reviewed the policy for 2024-29 which entails the goals of the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation over the next five years.

"The drone policy being drafted by our state should be the best in the country. Ensure that Andhra Pradesh emerges as the best centre for the drone industry in the country," Naidu said in a statement.

Offering attractive incentives, Naidu said drone manufacturers should be roped into the southern state to make investments.

 

He called on the officials to develop Orvakal in Kurnool district as a drone manufacturing hub.

The CM observed that drones should be used by government departments as much as possible, and called for the development of Amaravati as the drone capital of the country.

More From This Section

Danish Azad Ansari, UP Minority minister

Committed to providing quality education to Muslim youth: UP minister

Supreme court

Govt can't take over all private properties for 'common good': SC

Wikipedia

Centre issues notice to Wikipedia over 'bias and inaccuracies' concerns

Supreme Court, SC

India may look to curb judges' arbitrary sentences for criminals

Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony

India joins race to host 2036 Olympics with formal letter of intent to IOC

Besides the drone policy, Naidu also gave directions for the Andhra Pradesh Data Centre Policy 4.0 (2024-29) and the AP SemiConductor Fab 4.0 (2024-29).

"The semiconductor policy aims to attract investments in fabs, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test), ATMP, and compound semiconductor sectors to build a self-sustaining ecosystem," he said.

Further, the CM said the data centre policy targets 200 MW in added capacity, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a hub for artificial intelligence-driven data centres and data embassies.

"We aim to create a thriving ecosystem for deep-tech innovation and growth in Andhra Pradesh, and these policies are an important milestone in that direction," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Terrorist attack, Terrorism, Kathua Terrorist attack, Army, Indian Army

LIVE: Terrorist killed during encounter in J&K's Bandipora, operation Kaitsan underway

regional rural banks, RRB

Finmin starts phase 4 of RRB consolidation, number to fall from 43 to 28

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra govt to call fresh tenders for Amaravati development works soon

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Around Rs 60,000 cr to be spent on developing Amaravati as Andhra's capital

N. Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra CM Naidu slams former YSR-Cong govt for building Rishikonda Palace

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh government Drone Policy Amaravati

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2024 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayUS elections 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon