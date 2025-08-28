Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 11:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh to launch family card to track, monitor welfare schemes

Andhra Pradesh to launch family card to track, monitor welfare schemes

The card will be used to track and monitor welfare benefits at the ground level. The Chief Minister emphasised that achieving public satisfaction with these programmes is a top priority

Naidu said the family card should be distributed to every member of a household to ensure economic upliftment of the poor through accurate and transparent implementation of government schemes. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday directed officials concerned to develop a family card to enhance transparency and ensure the effective implementation of government welfare schemes.

He instructed officials to assign a "family score" to each household and to update all welfare benefits on the card. "Officials were instructed by the CM to develop a family card on par with Aadhaar card to know the implementation of Government welfare schemes at ground level," said an official press release quoting the Chief Minister.  Naidu said the family card should be distributed to every member of a household to ensure economic upliftment of the poor through accurate and transparent implementation of government schemes.  During a review of the family benefit monitoring system at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of social re-engineering to address imbalances among Backward Classes (BCs), OCs (general category), and Scheduled Castes (SCs).  He pointed out that certain castes within these communities are lagging behind and stressed the need to identify them while giving top priority to technological interlinking for upliftment.  Naidu said the government is considering to introduce a population policy and redesigning welfare schemes, with focus on protecting joint families, culture, and traditions while strengthening economic development.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

