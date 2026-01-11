Sunday, January 11, 2026 | 07:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ankita Bhandari murder case: Security tightened ahead of Uttarakhand bandh

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Security tightened ahead of Uttarakhand bandh

Garhwal Range Inspector General of Police Rajiv Swaroop stressed that additional police personnel have been deployed in markets and sensitive areas to ensure citizens are not inconvenienced

Representative Image: Uttarakhand Police has made extensive preparations to maintain security and law and order across the state | Image: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2026 | 7:04 AM IST

In view of the "Uttarakhand Bandh" called by various organisations in the state on January 11 over the Ankita Bhandari murder case, the Uttarakhand Police has made extensive preparations to maintain security and law and order across the state.

Garhwal Range Inspector General of Police Rajiv Swaroop stressed that additional police personnel have been deployed in markets and sensitive areas to ensure citizens are not inconvenienced.

The Garhwal IG emphasised that while everyone has the right to protest peacefully in a democracy, no one is allowed to take the law into their own hands. He urged people to present their views peacefully and cooperate with the police administration.

 

He further appealed to drivers, traders, and the general public to refrain from any action that could disrupt law and order or inconvenience others, while keeping in mind the interests and safety of all citizens. The IG also advised against posting provocative content on social media and requested everyone to cooperate in maintaining peace and harmony.

Meanwhile, opposition parties and various organisations have called for the Uttarakhand bandh, demanding punishment for the culprits in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Earlier, Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat accused the CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-led State government of allegedly attempting to protect a "VIP" for the past three and a half years, demanding an FIR against "those who have destroyed evidence" in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Speaking to ANI, Rawat said that he will continue the fight "until the government conducts a CBI investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

"This is part of an ongoing struggle. Until the government conducts a CBI investigation under the supervision of the Supreme Court, under the oversight of a Supreme Court judge, we will continue to demand and continue to fight because investigating this murder and its various aspects is essential," Rawat stated.

First Published: Jan 11 2026 | 7:04 AM IST

