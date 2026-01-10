Scindia launches speed post 24 and 48, pledges faster India Post delivery

Union Minister for Communications and Northeast Region Development and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday announced two new India Post services, Speed Post 24 and Speed Post 48, at Pichor in Shivpuri district, which will ensure delivery within 24 and 48 hours, respectively.

This announcement, made through a local program, is being considered an important step towards the modernisation of postal services. Speaking on the occasion, Scindia said that Speed Post 24 and Speed Post 48 will set a new standard of punctual, reliable and fast delivery.

"I am bringing two new products. One will be called Speed Post 24, which will deliver your Speed Post document to your home within 24 hours. The second is Speed Post 48.", he said.

In fact, the Central Minister inaugurated the renovated Pichhor sub-office at a cost of ₹2 lakh and laid the foundation stone and conducted ground-breaking ceremonies for the proposed new sub-office building at a cost of ₹1 crore 11 lakh. During this program, he made these big announcements.

On December 29, 2025, Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through the National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), has rolled out a set of transformative reforms to bolster indigenous manufacturing and testing capabilities.

"These transformative reforms will strengthen telecom security, reduce compliance burdens, enable sustainable industry growth and reinforce PM @narendramodi ji's vision of Make in India, Make for the World," he said."Key reforms include: 1. Extension of the Pro Tem Security Certification Scheme for OEMs for 2 years 2. Reduced fees for Telecom Security Testing Laboratories (TSTLs)," the Minister added.

Minister Scindia said these reforms are aligned with the principle of DSS- 'Design in India, Solve in India, Scale for the world*'."These and deliver a crucial boost to ease of doing business for telecom equipment manufacturers with the 90 per cent reduction in compliance burden for women-led and MSME testing laboratories, while other testing labs will benefit from a 50 per cent reduction. Central and State Government testing agencies, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), and other government institutions have been granted a complete waiver of testing fees," the Minister said.