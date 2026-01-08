Uttarakhand Police tops ICJS 2.0 rankings, SDRF praised for Mahakumbh role

Sunil Kumar Meena, Inspector General of Police (Crime and Law & Order), Uttarakhand, and Chief Spokesperson of the Police Headquarters, has highlighted two major achievements of the Uttarakhand Police--securing first position in the ICJS (Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System) 2.0 national ranking and the exemplary performance of the Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) during Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025.

IG Meena said on Wednesday that Uttarakhand Police has once again established its leadership in digital policing and modernisation of the criminal justice system. As per the monthly CCTNS/ICJS Progress Dashboard Report released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Uttarakhand ranked first in the country, reflecting the force's technological efficiency, swift adoption of new digital systems, and coordinated implementation across districts.

He informed that the Ministry of Home Affairs has set a target to fully operationalise ICJS 2.0 by 2026, integrating police, courts, prosecution, prisons, forensics, and fingerprint databases on a single digital platform. Uttarakhand, he said, has achieved significant progress by completing the integration of most ICJS modules ahead of schedule.

In the latest ICJS 2.0 ranking, Uttarakhand ranked first with 93.46, followed by Haryana at 93.41 and Assam at 93.16.

IG Meena added that effective implementation of ICJS 2.0 has enabled seamless functioning of case diaries, charge sheets, digital evidence, and judicial processes on a unified platform. Extensive training for police personnel has accelerated investigations and prosecutions, while strong coordination among CCTNS, e-Courts, and e-Prisons has been ensured under the One Data, One Entry principle.

Highlighting another major achievement, the PHQ spokesperson said that during Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025, one company of Uttarakhand SDRF was deployed at the special request of the Uttar Pradesh Government to manage safety and crowd control amid a massive influx of devotees.

A 112-member SDRF team, under the leadership of the Commandant, served from January 24 to February 27, conducting water rescue operations, providing first aid, assisting missing pilgrims, coordinating rescue efforts, and delivering other essential services in sensitive areas, including Sangam Nose. The team displayed exceptional dedication, discipline, and preparedness during the mega religious event.

In recognition of this exemplary service, the Uttar Pradesh Government awarded medals and commendation certificates to all SDRF officers and personnel. The awards were formally presented by IG Sunil Kumar Meena.

Congratulating the Uttarakhand Police and the CCTNS team, Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth said the achievement was the result of collective effort, technological innovation, and continuous monitoring. He stated that ICJS 2.0 would make investigations more transparent, time-bound, and evidence-based, thereby strengthening the justice delivery system.

The DGP further said that the Uttarakhand Police is placing special emphasis on advanced ICJS 2.0 modules, such as e-Sakshya, e-Summons, and Nyaya Shruti, to further reinforce digital justice in the state.

Praising the disciplined and dedicated services of Uttarakhand SDRF during Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025, DGP Seth extended heartfelt congratulations to all SDRF personnel and expressed confidence that the force would continue to perform with the same professionalism and commitment in the future.