Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Another batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims departs from Srinagar base camp

The annual yatra, which lasts for 45 days, is a major concern for the government amid the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims

The annual pilgrimage (Amarnath Yatra) is conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. (Photo: Twitter)

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Another batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims started their journey from the Panthachowk Srinagar base camp on Thursday under heightened security measures.
The pilgrims are heading along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The annual yatra, which lasts for 45 days, is a major concern for the government amid the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.
The annual pilgrimage (Amarnath Yatra) is conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.
The devotees of Lord Shiva undertake the arduous annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine located in Kashmir Himalayas in July-August.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann directed the Punjab Police to ensure smooth and safe passage for devotees going for the Amarnath Yatra, Special Director General of Police (Special DGP) Law and Order Arpit Shukla on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting of Police, Army, Civil Administration, and other security agencies to take stock of the security arrangements in this regard.
The meeting, which was held in Pathankot, focused on strategic preparations for the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, encompassing diverse aspects such as police deployment, security measures, traffic management, and disaster management, Information and Public Relations Department, Punjab stated.
Special DGP Arpit Shukla, while chairing the meeting, deliberated on securing the International Border and ensuring the safety of the devotees going for the Amarnath Yatra.
He said that Punjab Police has further escalated the level of security with the deployment of 550 Punjab Police personnel, SOG, sniper detachments, bomb disposal, and other commando units, and a high alert has been sounded, with an eight-second line of defense nakas established by Punjab Police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Third batch of 6,600 pilgrims leaves Jammu base camp for Amarnath Yatra

Indian policemen stand guard at a base camp for a Hindu pilgrimage to the holy cave of Amarnath, where Hindu worship an ice stalagmite that they believe to be the symbol of Lord Shiva, near Pahalgam, in the Kashmir region

Modi govt committed to ensuring safe, smooth Amarnath Yatra: Amit Shah

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims

ONGC sets up 2 100-bed hosps at twin base camps for Amarnath pilgrims

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi greets Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, to conclude on Aug 19

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Check routes, security, do's & don'ts and more

Topics : Amarnath yatra Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon