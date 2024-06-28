Amarnath Yatra 2024: Check routes, security, do's & don'ts and more

The annual Amarnath Yatra which witnesses the pilgrimage of devotees, Sadhus, and Sadhvis will begin on June 29 and conclude on August 19. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has issued certain guidelines for the smooth and secure conduct of the 52-day-long Amarnath Yatra.

The pilgrimage to the Amarnath Shrine, located at the far end of the Lidder Valley, sees the devotees paying obeisance at the 3,880-metre high cave shrine in south Kashmir and will commence from the twin tracks; one is the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the second is the 14-km shorter, but steep Baltal route in Ganderbal. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Security and Safety Measures

Hundreds of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) have been deployed to secure the 300 km Jammu-Srinagar national highway. CAPF teams are also stationed along the Srinagar-Baltal and Qazigund-Pahalgam routes. Pilgrims are issued RFID cards for real-time tracking and a Rs 5 lakh insurance cover is also provided for further security.

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Comprehensive Arrangements

The administration is setting up extensive facilities like registration centres, camping areas, convoy movements, medical services, upgraded tracks, and reliable power with water supplies. To ensure proper communication, mobile connectivity is also improved in the region. 125 community kitchens (Langars) staffed by over 7000 volunteers will serve the pilgrims along the routes. Devotees are also offered helicopter services for both Pahalgam and Baltal routes as an alternative means of transportation.

Amarnath Yatra 2024: First Batch of Pilgrims

The first batch of pilgrims will leave on June 28 at 4 am from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas. They are expected to have Darshan on June 29. Transit camps are also being set up at Manigam in Ganderbal district on the Srinagar-Baltal route and at Mir Bazar on the Qazigund-Pahalgam route. The capacity of Yatri Niwas has been increased to 6000 with an accommodation provision of over 25,000 people in case of landslides.

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Final arrangements

Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Ramban, has confirmed the successful dry run of vehicles along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Chaudhary said the dry run was aimed to assess the shortcomings in security parameters, logistics, and other arrangements for the pilgrims to ensure a smooth yatra. The travel time between Nashri and Banihal has been reduced significantly as the administration has macadamized the riding surface.

Anuj Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Ramban, emphasised strong security arrangements. Kumar said foolproof security arrangements are in place in the district with a joint control room to monitor the movements of pilgrims' vehicles through 44 CCTV cameras.

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Medical and Age Restrictions

This Yatra is prohibited to pilgrims over the age of 70; children below 13 and women over six weeks of pregnancy are not allowed to undertake the Yatra. Medical certificates are also available at the local hospitals.

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Dos and Don'ts

Do's for the Yatris

Collect his/her RFID card before commencing the yatra.

Wear RFID cards issued by SASB throughout the yatra.

Wear trekking shoes and comfortable clothes during the pilgrimage.

Walk slowly while climbing and take time to acclimatise.

Drink adequate water and stay hydrated.

Contact the nearest medical facility if experiencing shortness of breath/discomfort and try to descend to a lower attitude.

Don'ts for the Yatris

No yatris are permitted to commence yatra without an RFID card.

Yatris should take frequent breaks and avoid exerting themselves beyond their capacities.

Don't pollute the environment and surrounding areas while trekking.

Yatris should not commence their journey empty stomach.

Avoid drinking alcohol and caffeinated drinks and smoking during pilgrimage.

Yatris should not go for shortcuts, watch out for danger zone signals and move cautiously.

The 52-day-long pilgrimage will conclude on August 19 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Shravan Purnima festival.