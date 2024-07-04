Did Air India divert a flight for Indian cricket team? DGCA seeks report

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has requested a detailed report from Air India following allegations that a scheduled flight was diverted to transport India's victorious T20 World Cup team from Barbados, according to a report by the Indian Express.

Reports suggest that Air India deployed the aircraft originally scheduled for a Newark to Delhi flight to Barbados, causing significant inconvenience for passengers. As a result, the DGCA has called for a comprehensive explanation from the airline.

However, according to an Air India spokesperson, most passengers were informed in advance about the flight changes. But some passengers who did not receive timely notifications arrived at the airport, only to find their flight cancelled. These passengers were then transported by road to New York and accommodated on an alternative flight to Delhi.

Despite the airline's assurances, the reallocation of the Boeing 777 aircraft led to notable disruptions. Passengers who were affected by this change expressed their frustration and inconvenience due to the abrupt schedule adjustments.

“All the passengers booked on the Newark-Delhi flight were informed well in advance and even given an alternative, minimising the inconvenience caused,” Hindustan Times quoted an official as saying.

“Even after this, some passengers could not be informed about the flight cancellation, as a result of which they turned up at the airport. They were, however, taken to New York by road and accommodated on the New York-Delhi flight,” the official added.

However, one of the passengers, Ankur Verma, who was booked on AI 106 with his wife and daughter, claimed that he was neither informed about the cancellation nor compensated. “I had to book another ticket on American Airlines,” he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Special charter for the cricket champions

The Indian cricket team, fresh off their victory against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final on June 29, faced delays due to Hurricane Beryl while in Barbados. On July 2, the team departed from Barbados on a chartered Boeing 777, which bore the special call sign AIC24WC - Air India Champions 24 World Cup. This call sign was designated to commemorate their triumphant campaign.

The chartered flight, carrying the cricket team, officials, and a group of Indian journalists, landed at Barbados' Grantley Adams International Airport around 2 am local time. The Indian squad then departed for New Delhi, arriving on Thursday morning to a warm reception.

Upon their arrival, the team proceeded to the ITC Maurya Hotel, where they were welcomed with a special cake prepared in their honour. Later in the day, the team is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate their achievement.