Zika virus: All you need to know about this mosquito-transmitted disease

The Centre today issued an advisory to all states considering the rising Zika cases in Maharashtra, asking for 'constant vigil and focus on pregnant women who have tested positive for the infection'

Zika Virus

Zika Virus cases rise in Maharashtra.

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In light of the rising number of Zika virus cases in Maharashtra, the central government issued an advisory on Wednesday, July 3. All states have been told to keep up with consistent cautiousness over the circumstance in the nation, focusing on screening pregnant women for the Zika virus and checking the development of foetuses in expecting mothers who test positive for the disease. 
India reported its first Zika case in Gujarat in 2016. From that point onwards, many states have registered Zika cases. A 55-year-old woman has been detected with Zika virus injection in Pune, taking the quantity of cases to seven. The city had on Monday, July 1, 2024 now reported six cases of the infection, and two of the patients were pregnant ladies.
What are the health advisories issued by the central government? 

Health facilities and hospitals have been directed to appoint a nodal official to screen and act to keep their premises Aedes mosquito-free.
The government advisory stated that, “States are urged to instruct the health facilities in the affected areas to screen pregnant women for Zika virus infection, monitor the growth of the fetus of expecting mothers who have tested positive for Zika". 
The advisory further mentioned that the states have been focused on the importance of “strengthening the entomological surveillance and intensifying the vector control activities in residential areas, workplaces, schools, construction sites, institutions and health facilities.” 

The states have been approached to spread awareness on Zika virus through precautionary messages via social media and different platforms to diminish panic among the communities.
All state governments were also urged to “immediately report any detected case to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and National Center for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC).” 

What is Zika virus? In which part of the country is this mostly found?

Zika virus (or Zika fever) is a disease you get from specific kinds of mosquitoes (Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus). It's prompted by a virus, an organism that utilizes your cells to make more duplicates of itself. Many people don't realize they have it or have extremely gentle symptoms. If an individual who's pregnant gets infected, the virus can keep the fetus’s brain from growing normally. These mosquitoes bite throughout the day and night. The virus can also be sexually transmitted.
Numerous regions of the world are home to Zika-carrying mosquitoes. There have been outbreaks of Zika in the Americas, the Caribbean and portions of Africa and Asia.

What are the symptoms of the Zika virus?

Many individuals contaminated with Zika virus will not have symptoms or will just have gentle symptoms like fever and rashes. The huge risk from the Zika virus is to pregnant ladies and their foetuses. 
Congenital defects such as microcephaly, in which an infant's brain is small and underdeveloped, can result from Zika infections in pregnant women.

How to prevent Zika virus?

Aedes mosquitoes and their breeding sites represent a critical danger factor for Zika virus infection. Prevention and control depends on lessening mosquitoes through source reduction (removal and alterations of breeding sites) and reducing contact among mosquitoes and individuals. 
For source elimination of mosquito breeding, it is essential to empty, clean or cover containers that can hold water, for example, buckets, vases or tires, so that spots where mosquitoes can breed are eliminated. During outbreaks, spraying of insecticides must be completed.

How long will a Zika virus be contagious?

According to some studies, sexual contact can spread Zika for up to six weeks after the start of symptoms. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using condoms while having sex or not having sex for three months after travelling to an area where Zika is common due to the fact that you can have the virus without experiencing any symptoms.

What is the treatment of Zika virus?

The symptoms of Zika virus are usually mild and need no specific treatment. In case you contract the Zika virus, you should drink adequate fluids, and treat pain and fever with paracetamol. If symptoms deteriorate, they must look for medical assistance and advice. There is right now no vaccine available for the virus.

 

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

