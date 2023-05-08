close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Another explosion near Amritsar's Golden Temple, no injury reported

An explosion took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple here on Monday morning close to the spot where a blast was reported on May 6, police said.

Press Trust of India Amritsar
Golden Temple

Golden Temple

1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An explosion took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple here on Monday morning close to the spot where a blast was reported on May 6, police said.

No one was injured or any damage reported in Monday's blast. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The explosion occurred near the same spot on the heritage street leading to the Golden Temple where the one on Saturday took place, the police said.

According to an eyewitness, the explosion was reported around 6:30 am. Police and forensic teams reached the spot soon after and started collecting samples for investigation.

Locals called for a thorough probe into the two explosions.

Jasbir Singh Patti, a daily visitor to the Golden Temple for the last 20 years, said the explosions have created panic among the devotees and the police should thoroughly investigate these incidents.

Also Read

Why was this woman with a face painting denied entry into Golden Temple?

India bags its first Golden Globe for 'Natu Natu': Here's a list of winners

'Euphoria' star Zendaya bags best actress award but skips Golden Globes

World Heritage Day 2023: Theme, History, Importance, Celebrations

Golden Globes 2023: Jeremy Allen wins Best TV Actor in a Musical, Comedy

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; two women killed, pilot safe

Curfew relaxed in Imphal as life crawls back to normal, CM thanks Amit Shah

India logs 1,839 new Covid-19 infections, active cases down to 25,178

Chhattisgarh: Two Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Sukma

US NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, next meeting in Australia this month

One person was injured and glass facades of some buildings were damaged in Saturday's blast.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Punjab Government Amritsar

First Published: May 08 2023 | 11:47 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Nine died, seven injured in Texas mall shooting: Here's all you should know

Mass shootings
2 min read

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023
2 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep327: Swiggy fee, India's semiconductor industry, silver, World Bank

TMS
2 min read

Political tourist: KTR slams Priyanka Gandhi ahead of Telangana visit

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
3 min read

Excise policy case desperate attempt by BJP to malign AAP: Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal, MCD polls
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Several injured in blast at restaurant near Golden Temple in Punjab

Golden Temple
1 min read

The Kerala Story row: The mise-en-scene of propaganda meets probity

The kerala story
4 min read
Premium

How Balasaheb's 'sack of flour' is known to go against the grain

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

LIVE: 2 dead, 1 injured as IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan

MiG 21, indian air force, iaf
1 min read

Sedition law: Pressure on the government is building up to amend it

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon