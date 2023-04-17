close

Arjun Munda to launch scheme to promote tribal products from northeast

The PTP-NER scheme will focus on increasing efficiency in procurement, logistics and marketing of tribal products from the northeastern states of India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI/Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 10:49 PM IST
Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will on April 18 launch a scheme to promote tribal products from the northeastern region of the country, an official statement said on Monday.

The scheme -- 'Marketing and Logistics Development for Promotion of Tribal Products from North-Eastern Region (PTP-NER)' -- aims to enhance livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans in the region, the statement issued by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said.

The PTP-NER scheme will focus on increasing efficiency in procurement, logistics and marketing of tribal products from the northeastern states of India, it said.

It aims to provide backward and forward linkages through incubation support, aggregation, skill and entrepreneurship development, sourcing and procurement, marketing, transportation and publicity to tribal artisans in the region.

As part of the scheme, 68 Tribal Artisan Melas (TAMs) will be organised from April to May in the northeast to empanel tribal artisans from the region, the statement said.

These TAMs will provide tribal artisans a platform to showcase their products and enhance their income, it said.

Topics : Northeast India | Tribal art | Tribals

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 10:49 PM IST

