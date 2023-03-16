JUST IN
Russian hacker group Phoenix hit Indian health ministry website: CloudSEK
Business Standard

Fact check: Did Asle Toje call PM Modi biggest contender for Nobel Prize?

Reports claimed that deputy leader of the Nobel Prize Committee Asle Toje endorsed PM Narendra Modi for the coveted prize. But did he really say so? Find out here

Topics
Narendra Modi | Russia Ukraine Conflict | India Russia

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Media reports early on Thursday quoted deputy leader of the Nobel Prize Committee, Asle Toje, as saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the "biggest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize". Reports suggested that Toje said India is becoming wealthy and influential under the leadership of Modi.

"India's intervention to remind Russia of the consequences of using Nuclear weapons was very helpful. India didn’t speak in a loud voice, didn't threaten anybody, they just made their position known in a friendly manner. We need more of that in international politics," Toje was quoted as saying in various reports.

"India is one of the hopes for mankind. India is a country of ancient history having very deep philosophical insights and peaceful religions. I am very happy to see that this has filtered into the Indian government. I am very happy to see that India is ready to shoulder its global responsibility and be a force for peace, equity and fairness. India's power is growing. India is taken more seriously now than in the past. I am happy to see that PM Modi is using his power to give back to mankind...China and India are going to be the next superpowers," he added.

Toje also praised PM Modi's intervention in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Did Toje call PM Modi the biggest contender for the Nobel Peace Prize?

Later in the day, however, Toje denied the claims made in the reports.

"A fake news tweet was sent out and I think we should treat it as fake news. It's fake. Let's not discuss it, give it energy or oxygen. I categorically deny that I said anything resembling what was in that tweet," he said while talking to news agency ANI.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 12:53 IST

