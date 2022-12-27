LIVE: Delhi hospitals to conduct mock drills to check Covid readiness
Live news updates: In the national capital, the drill will take place at Delhi government-run facilities like LNJP Hospital and private hospitals
New Delhi
Last Updated at December 27, 2022 09:43 IST
A healthcare worker collects a nasal swab sample of a woman for a COVID-19 test.
Live news updates: The Karnataka government on Monday made masks mandatory in educational institutes, theatres and public places where crowds are likely to gather for New Year celebrations. Its decision came at a time as the Centre readied states for a mock drill across health facilities on Tuesday to assess the country’s readiness in the event of another wave of Coronavirus (Covid-19).
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday said he held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that he counted on India's participation for the implementation of his peace formula. Zelenskyy said he also wished Modi for a successful G20 presidency of India.
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the Centre is giving full support to the judiciary in resolving the cases pending before courts. The minister pointed out that more than five crore cases are pending before various courts across the country.
Serbia on Monday placed its security troops on the border with Kosovo on "the full state of combat readiness", ignoring NATO's calls for calming down of tensions between the two wartime Balkan foes.
