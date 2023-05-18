

The Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at approximately 190 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In this category, people suffering from asthma, lung, and heart disease are likely to experience breathing discomfort. Despite waking up a cool morning due to the rainfall overnight, Delhi's temperature is expected to once again hover at 40 degrees Celsius and lowest at 26 degrees on Thursday.



As of 8:30 am, the relative humidity is at 75 per cent according to the IMD bulletin. Anything above 200 AQI would cause breathing discomfort after prolonged exposure.



IMD further reports "hot and discomfort weather" for Kerela, Tamil Nadu, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh. No significant changes in weather over the next 24 hours are expected. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Northwest and Central India may see a rise by two to three degrees tomorrow, and coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh may see a fall in temperature by two to three degrees.

Sub-Himalyan and Sikkim are also likely to witness heavy rainfall today while the remainder of East India will feel moderate to light rain. Meanwhile, Northeast India is likely to experience heavy rainfall with Meghalaya predicted to have a heavy downpour today.

Heat waves are predicted over Rajasthan in isolated pockets from 20-22 May and Uttar Pradesh on 20 and 21 May.



