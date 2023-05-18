close

Cool morning in Delhi, but temp expected to rise to 40 degrees Celsius

Thursday saw the temperature dip to 21.9 degrees Celsius, far below the average for the season, overall air quality sits at 190 (moderate category)

Heatwave, Heatwaves in India

Women use umbrellas to protect themselves from the heat in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

Despite waking up a cool morning due to the rainfall overnight, Delhi's temperature is expected to once again hover at 40 degrees Celsius and lowest at 26 degrees on Thursday.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at approximately 190 according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In this category, people suffering from asthma, lung, and heart disease are likely to experience breathing discomfort.

Anything above 200 AQI would cause breathing discomfort after prolonged exposure.
As of 8:30 am, the relative humidity is at 75 per cent according to the IMD bulletin.

No significant changes in weather over the next 24 hours are expected. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Northwest and Central India may see a rise by two to three degrees tomorrow, and coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh may see a fall in temperature by two to three degrees.
IMD further reports "hot and discomfort weather" for Kerela, Tamil Nadu, and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Northeast India is likely to experience heavy rainfall with Meghalaya predicted to have a heavy downpour today.
Sub-Himalyan and Sikkim are also likely to witness heavy rainfall today while the remainder of East India will feel moderate to light rain.

Heat waves are predicted over Rajasthan in isolated pockets from 20-22 May and Uttar Pradesh on 20 and 21 May.

 
