Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi to visit Jammu today, to review security situation

The Army chief's visit will come after four Indian Army soldiers, including Captain Brijesh Thapa, were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district

Upendra Dwivedi, Upendra, Dwivedi

The Army has already brought in troops to the area including one brigade strength of around 3,500-4000 personnel, to counter Pakistan's proxy aggression here, they said | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Jammu on Saturday to review the security situation, officials said.
He will be briefed by the formation commanders on the areas being taken by the security forces. A security review meeting with other security agencies is also likely to be held.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Army chief's visit will come after four Indian Army soldiers, including Captain Brijesh Thapa, were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on July 16.
This will be the Army chief's second visit to Jammu and Kashmir. On July 3, he visited the Poonch-Rajouri sector to review the security situation along the Line of Control (LoC).
General Upendra Dwivedi took over the command of the Indian Army on June 30. The 30th Chief of the Indian Army belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and was Vice Chief of Army Staff from February this year.
In view of the infiltration of highly trained Pakistani terrorists in the Jammu region, the Indian Army is readjusting its deployments in the area as per intelligence inputs and security requirements.

More From This Section

J-K: Fresh batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath Yatra amid tight security

IMD issues red alert: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa brace for torrential rains

Haridwar Police orders eatery owners on Kanwar Yatra route to display names

Pune court grants Puja Khedkar's father interim protection from arrest

ED attaches immovable properties valued at Rs 300 cr in Gurugram village

The Indian Army has deployed around 500 Para Special Forces commandos in the area to hunt down the 50-55 terrorists from Pakistan who have entered the region to revive terrorism there, defence sources told ANI.
The intelligence agencies have also bolstered their apparatus in the area and are working to take out the terrorist support infrastructure there, including overground workers who support terrorists, they said.
The Army has already brought in troops to the area including one brigade strength of around 3,500-4000 personnel, to counter Pakistan's proxy aggression here, they said.
The Army brass on the ground has been working towards strategies to search and destroy the terrorists, who are equipped with the latest weaponry and communication equipment, they added.
The Army already has an existing counter-terrorist infrastructure in the area with presence of two forces of the Rashtriya Rifles, including the Romeo and Delta forces along with other regular infantry divisions in the area, they said.
Earlier, on July 15, based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and the JK Police was in progress in the area north of Doda.
Four Indian Army soldiers, including Captain Brijesh Thapa, were killed in action during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on July 16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

LIVE: COAS General Upendra Dwivedi to visit Jammu today, review security situation

Will Agniveer quotas address job security issue? Here's what experts think

Two soldiers injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Doda district

Haryana govt announces 10% job reservation for Agniveers; key details

From Doda and Kathua to Poonch, terrorist tactics reveal worrying trend

Topics : Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Terrorism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2024 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMicrosoft OutageDonald TrumpLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayNEET-UG 2024 UpdateWeather Update TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon