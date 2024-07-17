Haryana govt announces 10% job reservation for Agniveers; key details

Hyderabad: First batch of Agniveers during a fitness training, at 1EME center in Secunderabad, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Haryana government announced a 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers in specific jobs on Wednesday. Chief Minister Nayab Saini stated that this horizontal reservation would apply to the direct recruitment of constables, mining guards, forest guards, jail wardens, and Special Police Officers (SPO) in Haryana.

The reservation includes a 10 per cent horizontal quota for Agniveers in the posts of constable, mining guard, forest guard, jail warden, and SPO, along with a three-year age waiver for Group B and C employment, and a five-year waiver for the first batch of Agniveers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Additionally, there is a 5 per cent horizontal reservation for Group C civil posts and a 1 per cent reservation for Group B jobs. Industrial units offering Agniveers a salary above Rs 30,000 per month will receive a subsidy of Rs 60,000 annually from the state. Furthermore, Agniveers will be eligible for a Rs 5 lakh loan if they wish to start a business.





The Haryana government's decision comes after the chiefs of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) said last week that 10 per cent posts of soldiers would be reserved for former Agniveers in their respective forces, in line with a decision by the Union Home Ministry. Saini explained that the Agnipath scheme, introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2022, aims to benefit the youth. “Our government has decided to allocate a quota for these youth (Agniveers) after they complete their four years in the Army,” he said.

At the time, a Ministry of Defence (MoD) official had told the media that no physical test would be required for recruiting former Agniveers into paramilitary forces. Instead, they would just need a physical fitness certificate. The chiefs of various paramilitary forces had added that former Agniveers would also benefit from relaxations on age.

Controversies surrounding Agnipath scheme

The announcement comes amid ongoing controversy surrounding the Agnipath scheme. The Congress party has criticised the scheme, labelling it as ‘use-and-throw labourers’. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh countered that the Agnipath recruitment scheme was developed with input from 158 organisations and after thorough consideration.

Congress leader Deepender Hooda has been vocal against the scheme, stating in June that it is not beneficial for the youth or the country and calling for its abolition in favour of permanent recruitment in the army.

Hooda noted that previously, about 5,500 youths in Haryana were recruited permanently into the army each year, but now only 900 Agniveers are being inducted, with only around 225 expected to receive permanent positions.

Currently, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) reserves 10 per cent of its constable posts for Agniveers and offers age and Physical Efficiency Test relaxations.

Political debates over the scheme reached Parliament in June, with Congress member Rahul Gandhi criticising the Narendra Modi government. Gandhi asserted that the INDIA bloc would ensure the Army’s strength is maintained and the issue remains in the spotlight.

Rahul Gandhi also accused Defence Minister Rajnath Singh of lying in Parliament about the Agniveer scheme and compensation for families of deceased Agniveers, demanding an apology from Singh.

In response, the Indian Army’s Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) clarified that Agniveer Ajay Kumar, who died in the line of duty, and his family had been paid Rs 98.39 lakhs, with an additional Rs 67 lakhs to be disbursed after final account settlement and police verification.





Certain posts on Social Media have brought out that compensation hasn't been paid to the Next of Kin of Agniveer Ajay Kumar who lost his life in the line of duty.



The Agnipath scheme recruits youths aged 17-and-a-half to 21 into the Army for four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for an additional 15 years.