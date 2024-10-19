Army officer 'torture': Polygraph tests of 5 police personnel completed

Business Standard
An Army officer was allegedly subjected to torture and his fiancee to sexual assault by policemen when they went to the Bharatpur police station on September 15 to lodge a complaint of road rage

Seven engineering students were also arrested on the basis of the road rage complaint and later released on bail | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

The Crime Branch of Odisha Police informed the judicial commission headed by Justice CR Dash that the polygraph tests of all five police personnel in connection with the alleged torture of an Army officer and sexual assault of his fiancee in custody has been completed.

The commission was also apprised that the brain mapping and narco-analysis tests of former inspector in-charge of Bharatpur police station, Dinakrushna Mishra, have been conducted at Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

An Army officer was allegedly subjected to torture and his fiancee to sexual assault by policemen when they went to the Bharatpur police station on September 15 to lodge a complaint of road rage.

 

The Odisha Police had earlier suspended the five police personnel, including the IIC of Bharatpur police station, in connection with the incident. Seven engineering students were also arrested on the basis of the road rage complaint and later released on bail.

"We have completed the polygraph tests of the suspended five police officers... The reports are awaited," Crime Branch ADG Vinaytosh Mishra told reporters here on Friday.


First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

