close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Army's patrolling party opens fire after suspicious movement in Poonch

A patrolling party of the Army opened fire on Sunday after noticing suspicious movement in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district

IANS Jammu
Indian Army

1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 10:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A patrolling party of the Army opened fire on Sunday after noticing suspicious movement in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Officials said that a patrolling party of the Army fired a few shots after noticing suspicious movement in the Keri-Gulutha area of Mendhar tehsil in the district at 3.30 a.m.

"There was no retaliation.

"Searches are still on in the area," the officials said.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

Also Read

Poonch terror attack: Names of five soldiers killed released by Indian Army

Indian Army holds Iftar party at Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch on Ramzan

Army launches search operation along LoC in J-K after suspicious movements

Two terrorists shot dead along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Armies, police bust terrorist hideout in Jammu-Kashmir's Poonch district

Top headlines: Centre may delay ECGC IPO; G7 sets net zero target at 2050

PM Modi set to receive many 'rare' honours during his 3-nation tour

3rd G20 ECSWG meeting in Mumbai to focus on aspects of blue economy

Khelo India University Games to promote UP tourism too, will begin May end

Water samples near ethanol plant in Ferozepur unfit for drinking: CPCB

sq/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Indian Army

First Published: May 21 2023 | 10:32 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Quad meet: US, Australian leaders spoke to PM Modi about requests they got

G7 Summit, Japan
1 min read

Khelo India University Games to promote UP tourism too, will begin May end

Khelo India Women's Hockey League 22
1 min read

Debt limit standoff brings little action, world leaders watch for progress

US President Joe Biden
6 min read

Water samples near ethanol plant in Ferozepur unfit for drinking: CPCB

Tap water, drinking water
2 min read

G7 Summit: PM Modi holds meeting with Brazil's President Lula da Silva

PM Modi with Brazil's President Silva
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Centre files review petition against SC order on Delhi civil services row

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)
3 min read

IAF temporarily grounds fleet of around 50 MiG-21 fighter aircraft

An IAF team during the rehearsal for Aero India 2023 (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

LIVE: Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi pays homage to Rajiv Gandhi
2 min read

G7 Summit: PM Modi holds meeting with Brazil's President Lula da Silva

PM Modi with Brazil's President Silva
3 min read

Samruddhi Expressway sees 39 deaths in accidents since launch in Dec 2022

Photo: Wikipedia Commons
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon