Khelo India University Games to promote UP tourism too, will begin May end

The Khelo India University Games, which are scheduled to begin later this month, will be used as an opportunity to brand UP Tourism

IANS Lucknow
Khelo India Women's Hockey League 22

Representative Image (Photo: Twitter/Hockey India)

1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2023 | 9:03 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The Khelo India University Games, which are scheduled to begin later this month, will be used as an opportunity to brand UP Tourism.

The Games are being organised across four cities in Uttar Pradesh and players will be taken to important tourist sites in these cities, including the Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur and Mahatma Buddha's Mahaparinirvan site in Kushinagar.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Games should reflect the changing face of the state, its heritage, art and culture and its major tourist spots, said a government spokesman.

He said the Games should not be limited to just hosting the events but also showcasing the state.

Additional chief secretary, sports, Navneet Sehgal said that Gorakhpur will be hosting the rowing event from May 27 to 31.

Under this, 30 events will take place in which 471 athletes from 24 universities will be participating. These athletes will be taken to Gorakhnath temple and Kushinagar for a visit during their stay. The tour will be organised by the tourism department.

Meanwhile, a 21 km half marathon will be organised in Lucknow on Sunday to create awareness on Khelo India University Games.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Khelo India Games Uttar Pradesh UP tourism

First Published: May 21 2023 | 9:03 AM IST

