Around 75 tunnel projects worth Rs 49,000 cr under construction: Gadkari

Around 75 tunnel projects worth Rs 49,000 cr under construction: Gadkari

Gadkari said that around 75 tunnel projects of 146 km in length are ongoing in the country at a cost of Rs 49,000 core, while 78 tunnels projects worth Rs 1.10 trillion are upcoming

Gadkari was addressing the World Tunnel Day 2024 Conference on Safe & Sustainable Tunneling. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India
Dec 04 2024

Around 75 tunnel NHAI projects entailing investment of Rs 49,000 crore are under construction in the country, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said.

Addressing the 'World Tunnel Day 2024 Conference on Safe & Sustainable Tunneling', the Minister for Road, Transport and Highways said that huge potential lies in the tunnel sector in India. 

"Our Prime Minister has a dream to make India the world's third-largest economy. For this target, we need to have an international standard of infrastructure in the country. Our government has given the highest priority for the development of good infrastructure in the country," Gadkari said.

 

There is huge potential for tunnels. NHAI has completed 35 tunnel projects of 49 km in length costing Rs 20,000 crore, he said.

Around 75 tunnel projects of 146 km in length are ongoing in the country at a cost of Rs 49,000 core, while 78 tunnels projects worth Rs 1.10 trillion are upcoming in the country which would cover a distance of 285 km, Gadkari said.

"Two days before, I had a meeting with Assam CM. Under the Brahmaputra river, we are planning to make a huge tunnel. So, for all contractors and consultants related to this industry, I feel that there is huge potential."  "Today tunnel is a very important factor not only for road network is concerned but for hydro projects, metro, railway everywhere," he said.

Nitin Gadkari NHAI Assam Brahmaputra

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 10:33 PM IST

