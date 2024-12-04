Parliament session LIVE news updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha resume proceedings
Parliament winter session news updates: Catch all the latest news developments related to the proceedings in the Parliament here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Tuesday asked MPs not to hold protests in front of the gates of Parliament House, contending that such obstruction of movement could affect their safety and security. The advisory came on a day parliamentarians held protests on the steps of Makar Dwar of Parliament, a gate reserved exclusively for their use and that of the officials. "Members are requested not to hold protests or demonstrations in front of gates of Parliament House as such actions cause serious hindrance to the movement of members to the Parliament Chambers during sittings of the Houses," an advisory issued by secretariat said.
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which allows bank account holders to have up to four nominees in their accounts. Another proposed change relates to redefining 'substantial interest' for directorships, which could increase to Rs 2 crore instead of the current limit of Rs 5 lakh, which was fixed almost six decades ago. Replying to the discussions on Banking (Amendment) Bill, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, " I am very happy that India and it banking system is where it is today. I would appeal to all members to look at the world around. Where are their banking systems?" "I must credit the RBI, and finance ministry, since 2014, we have been extremely cautious and ensured that banks remain stable," she said.
The Rajya Sabha began functioning normally on Tuesday with members raising issues of public importance.The House took up the scheduled Zero Hour, which was followed by the Question Hour. The Rajya Sabha failed to transact any business since the start of the Winter Session on November 25 as opposition members continued to raise an uproar over several issues.
11:17 AM
Parliament LIVE: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over section 267 notices
10:53 AM
LIVE news update: AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business notice on the Adani issue
The Rajya Sabha MP has given Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on the Adani issue and Zero Hour Notice on the issue of Bus Marshals and appointment of Civil Defence Volunteers.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 10:58 AM IST