Artificial rain, WFH, odd-even: How Delhi is preparing for winter pollution

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi unveiled a 21-point winter action plan on Thursday, aimed at reducing air pollution, according to Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The strategy includes a real-time drone survey as part of the efforts to monitor pollution. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Rai noted that specific nodal agencies were assigned for each of the 21 points, with implementation set to begin after individual departments submit their internal action plans by September 12. What is AAP’s plan to combat air pollution in Delhi? Rai said that the 2024 Winter Action Plan focused on tackling pollution hotspots, controlling vehicular emissions and dust, encouraging work-from-home (WFH) policies, addressing stubble and waste burning, mitigating industrial pollution, and improving the war room and green app.

He added that the plan also included working with the central government and neighbouring states while considering measures like odd-even vehicle rationing and artificial rain for emergencies.

To track pollution using drones, Rai said that several agencies, including the environment department, DPCC, MCD, Delhi Traffic Police, DDA, and DSIIDC, were designated as nodal bodies. The environment department was also instructed to establish a special task force (STF) to focus on air pollution.

Further initiatives include the "Harit Ratna" green award, overseen by the environment department, to acknowledge organisations contributing to environmental sustainability.

The environment and transport departments will also develop contingency plans for implementing the odd-even scheme and the work-from-home policy for private businesses, potentially incorporating staggered work hours.

35 govt bodies weigh in on Delhi pollution

The announcement followed a meeting with representatives from 35 government bodies and agencies, which concentrated on 14 priority areas. Feedback from experts and agencies over recent weeks led to the addition of new measures, including a WFH option for private companies, voluntary vehicle restrictions, and the odd-even vehicle rationing policy. A green award is also planned to recognise organisations engaged in environmentally-friendly activities.

Government departments such as forest, environment, revenue, education, and transport, along with agencies including DPCC, DDA, DSIIDC, DMRC, PWD, CPWD, MCD, NDMC, and DCB, among others, were involved in the meeting.

Last year, the government introduced a 15-point plan, and Rai said this year's additional actions are intended to further reduce pollution spikes.

Delhi breathes clear air for four months this year

In a related development, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) issued a report stating that the city experienced 128 days of cleaner air during the first half of the year.

According to the report, 128 days in the first six months of the year saw the air quality index (AQI) at levels classified as 'good,' 'satisfactory,' or 'moderate.'

An AQI between 0 and 50 is rated as "good," 51-100 as "satisfactory," 101-200 as "moderate," 201-300 as "poor," 301-400 as "very poor," and 401-500 as "severe."