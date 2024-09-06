LIVE news: Fire breaks out at Times Tower in Mumbai, no injuries reported
A major fire erupted at Times Tower, a seven-floor commercial structure in Mumbai, today morning. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the fire started in the Kamala Mill compound of Lower Parel at approximately 6:30 am. The fire department has categorized this as a level 2 (major) incident and dispatched nine fire engines along with additional firefighting equipment to address the situation. As of now, no casualties have been reported. On December 29, 2017, a fire broke out first in 1Above and then spread to Mojo’s Bistro restaurant inside the Kamala Mills compound. That fire resulted in 14 fatalities and numerous injuries. The premier medical education regulatory body has completely withdrawn its recently introduced curriculum for undergraduate medical students following controversy over the inclusion of outdated and regressive terminology in the forensic medicine module. An official notice states: "The aforementioned guidelines will undergo revision and be re-uploaded at a later date." The new MBBS session is likely to start in October. In light of recent wolf attacks in 25-30 villages under Mahsi tehsil in the Bahraich range of Bahraich Forest Division, senior officials have intensified control and mitigation measures. Sector-wise patrols have been conducted day and night, and sector in-charges have been instructed to devise strategies for rescuing the aggressive wolves.
9:18 AM
Southern China braces for powerful Typhoon Yagi after it sweeps by Hong Kong
A powerful typhoon swept south of Hong Kong and was moving toward a Chinese island province where it was expected to make landfall Friday, forcing many aspects of life in the region to a halt. Trading on the stock market, bank services and schools were halted in Hong Kong after the city's weather authority raised a No. 8 typhoon signal for Typhoon Yagi, the third-highest warning under the city's weather system.
9:14 AM
Fresh bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district, no injuries
Suspected militants launched a fresh bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Friday morning damaging at least two structures, police said. Rockets were fired from elevated positions in the nearby hill areas of Churachandpur district toward the low-lying residential locality of Tronglaobi, located around 45km from state capital Imphal. The range of the rockets was estimated to be over 3km, police said.
9:07 AM
Murder case registered after body found on roadside in Thane district
Police officials in Maharashtra's Thane district have filed a murder case after the body of a man was found on a roadside, an official said on Friday. A passerby alerted the police after spotting the body in the Ghodpada locality of Bhiwandi on Thursday, he said. It appears the man, aged around 40, was strangled, the official said. The body has been sent for post-mortem.
9:01 AM
NMC withdraws curriculum that labelled lesbianism as a sexual offence
Following controversy over the re-introduction of regressive language in the forensic medicine module for undergraduate medical students, the premier medical education regulatory body has completely withdrawn its recently introduced curriculum. An official notice states: "The aforementioned guidelines will undergo revision and be re-uploaded at a later date."
8:30 AM
Fire breaks out at Times Tower in Mumbai, no injuries reported
The fire erupted in the Kamala Mill compound of Lower Parel at approximately 6:30 am, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials stated. The fire department has categorized this as a level 2 (major) incident and dispatched nine fire engines along with additional firefighting equipment to address the situation.
First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 8:43 AM IST