A major fire erupted at Times Tower, a seven-floor commercial structure in Mumbai, today morning. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the fire started in the Kamala Mill compound of Lower Parel at approximately 6:30 am. The fire department has categorized this as a level 2 (major) incident and dispatched nine fire engines along with additional firefighting equipment to address the situation. As of now, no casualties have been reported. On December 29, 2017, a fire broke out first in 1Above and then spread to Mojo’s Bistro restaurant inside the Kamala Mills compound. That fire resulted in 14 fatalities and numerous injuries.The premier medical education regulatory body has completely withdrawn its recently introduced curriculum for undergraduate medical students following controversy over the inclusion of outdated and regressive terminology in the forensic medicine module. An official notice states: "The aforementioned guidelines will undergo revision and be re-uploaded at a later date." The new MBBS session is likely to start in October.In light of recent wolf attacks in 25-30 villages under Mahsi tehsil in the Bahraich range of Bahraich Forest Division, senior officials have intensified control and mitigation measures. Sector-wise patrols have been conducted day and night, and sector in-charges have been instructed to devise strategies for rescuing the aggressive wolves.