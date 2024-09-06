Lalbaugcha Raja first look unveiled in Mumbai; Know history, significance

Ganeshotsav festival is celebrated nationwide, especially in Mumbai, with joy and enthusiasm. This year is no exception, and thousands of devotees are heading to Mumbai during Ganesh Chaturthi to witness the first look at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Lalbaugcha Raja, or King of Lalbaug, also known as Navasacha Ganpati or wish-fulfilling Ganesha, is a colourful and grand celebration of Mumbai's Ganesh Chaturthi. Every year, Ganeshotsav festivities begin with unveiling the first look of 'Lalbaugcha Raja', located in Putlabai Chawl. Unveiling Lalbaugcha The darshan of the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja will start with Ganesh Chaturthi on September 7, 2024, while the first glimpse of the 12-foot idol in maroon attire was given to devotees on September 5.

This year, the theme for Lalbaugcha is inspired by Ayodhya's Ram Temple, designed by the art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai. A replica of the Ram Temple includes the temple's grand dome and an idol of Lord Ram. The Times of India reports that 2024's Lalbaugcha Raja has secured insurance of a whopping Rs 32.76 crore from New India Insurance that covers mandal workers, the set, gold jewellery, property, and other ornaments and any other third-party liability.

Lalbaugcha Raja's history

There is an interesting story related to the beginning of Lalbaugcha Raja. In the 1900s, the area was dominated by 100 textile mills that peaked in the 1930s affecting the lives and livelihood of people who used to live in the vicinity.

When nothing worked in their favour, locals turned to their favourite god Ganesha to sail them through hard times. The community managed to survive after they were granted a plot of land currently known as Lalbaug market. According to locals, Lord Ganesha's blessing helped them to survive in that tough time.

The community decided to dedicate a portion of the land called Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal (community celebration of the festival), where lord Ganesha is established every year. Locals dressed their favourite god in different dresses and called him the Raja or the King of the locality.

The size and scale of this Ganesh Chaturthi increased massively. Several pandals compete showing their enormity and magnificence and people sometimes wait for less than 40 hours to catch a glimpse of their favourite deity.

How's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated?

The 10-day festival begins with bringing Lord Ganesha to homes or pandals and worshipping it for 10 days. The idol is immersed in some water body with the colour procession. The festival is celebrated in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.