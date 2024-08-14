Arunachal's capital, Itanagar to get ropeway, electric buses soon

Arunachal Pradesh's capital, Itanagar, is set to improve its urban transport infrastructure with the introduction of a ropeway system and electric buses.

The Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tamme Phassang, said on Tuesday night that discussions for the installation of the ropeway system are in the final stages.

The IMC is engaging with companies based in Hyderabad and Gujarat to finalise the project, he said.

The proposed ropeway will offer a scenic and efficient transport route connecting key areas of the city, operating between Lobi in Division 4, the Secretariat, Ganga Market, Chimpu and vice versa.