Arunachal's capital, Itanagar to get ropeway, electric buses soon

The IMC is engaging with companies based in Hyderabad and Gujarat to finalise the project, he said

Press Trust of India Itanagar
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Arunachal Pradesh's capital, Itanagar, is set to improve its urban transport infrastructure with the introduction of a ropeway system and electric buses.
The Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tamme Phassang, said on Tuesday night that discussions for the installation of the ropeway system are in the final stages.
The IMC is engaging with companies based in Hyderabad and Gujarat to finalise the project, he said.
The proposed ropeway will offer a scenic and efficient transport route connecting key areas of the city, operating between Lobi in Division 4, the Secretariat, Ganga Market, Chimpu and vice versa.
In addition to the ropeway, the IMC is collaborating with Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) to operate 10 electric buses in the capital city, with the potential for future expansion, he said.
It will depend on the success of the trials, he said.
"These developments demonstrate IMC's dedication to modernising its transport network and promoting sustainable urban mobility," the mayor added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arunachal Pradesh electric buses ropeway manufacturer Hyderabad Gujarat

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

