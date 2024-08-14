Business Standard
Heavy rain continues in parts of Rajasthan with Ajmer wettest, alert issued

Heavy rain continues in parts of Rajasthan with Ajmer wettest, alert issued

The department has issued an alert for very heavy rainfall in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Nagaur districts

Many other places in the state recorded below 57 mm of rain, the Met said (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

Moderate to heavy rain continued to take place Rajasthan on Wednesday, with Bhinay in Ajmer recording the highest precipitation over a day.
The central Rajasthan town received 92 mm of rain in 24 hours, till 8.30 am on Wednesday.
Surot in Karauli recorded 65 mm and Lalot in Dausa received 57 mm of rain during this period, according to the Met department.
Many other places in the state recorded below 57 mm of rain, the Met said.
The department has issued an alert for very heavy rainfall in Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, and Nagaur districts and for heavy rainfall in Ajmer, Alwar, Dausa, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bikaner, Churu, Jodhpur, and Pali districts for Wednesday.

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

