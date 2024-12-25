Business Standard

Wednesday, December 25, 2024 | 07:48 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Arunish Chawla named revenue secy, Vineet Joshi to be higher education secy

Arunish Chawla named revenue secy, Vineet Joshi to be higher education secy

Chawla, a 1992 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre, is currently the pharmaceuticals secretary

Arunish Chawla

Arunish Chawla (Image posted on X by @Pharmadept)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Senior bureaucrat Arunish Chawla has been appointed the revenue secretary as part of a top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Wednesday. 
Chawla, a 1992 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre, is currently the pharmaceuticals secretary. He has been appointed secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, according to a personnel ministry order. 
The post of revenue secretary fell vacant after incumbent Sanjay Malhotra was appointed the governor of the Reserve Bank of India earlier this month. 
Chawla will continue to hold the additional charge of secretary, Ministry of Culture till the appointment of a regular incumbent, it said. 
 
Amit Agrawal, chief executive officer of Unique Identification Authority of India, will be the new pharmaceuticals secretary in place of Chawla. 

Also Read

Ajay Seth

Ajay Seth gets additional charge of revenue as Malhotra becomes RBI guv

Supreme Court, SC

SC to rule on revenue dept's plea over LIC policy surrender value exemption

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra

Don't kill golden goose chasing smuggling masterminds: Revenue secy to DRI

Revenue secretary, Sanjay Malhotra

India to become world's most efficient, trusted trade hub: Revenue secy

Supreme Court, SC

SC rules in favour of DRI authority; clears recovery of Rs 20,000 cr tax

Manipur chief secretary Vineet Joshi has been appointed as the higher education secretary. A 1992 batch IAS officer, Joshi was appointed Manipur chief secretary in May last year. He was then serving as the additional secretary in the Department of Higher Education under the Education Ministry. 
Textiles secretary Rachna Shah has been appointed secretary of the Department of Personnel and Training, the order said. 
Senior IAS officer Sanjay Sethi, who is currently serving in his cadre state Maharashtra, will be the new secretary of the National Commission for Minorities. He will succeed Neelam Shammi Rao, who has been appointed as the textiles secretary in place of Shah. 
Neerja Sekhar, currently the special secretary in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will be the director general of the National Productivity Council under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, the order said.  
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

G7| Arunish Chawla

LIVE news updates: Arunish Chawla elected as revenue secretary

PremiumCentral government employees could get higher returns under the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) than guaranteed since they will get an option to choose an investment plan out of their funds and 10 per cent government contribution (of a total of 18.5 per

Centre set to transfer management of ERF scheme to CPCB from January 1

Bus accident, haryana, bus accident

4 dead, 24 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Bhimtal

Atishi marlena, Atishi, Delhi CM

Delhi CM Atishi vows strict action for 'fraudulent' notices on govt schemes

Delhi Man

Man attempts suicide by setting himself on fire near Parliament in Delhi

Topics : revenue department Education ministry indian government IAS officers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 7:45 PM IST

Explore News

Bank holidayChristmas 2024Delhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEMamata Machinery IPO Allotment DAM Capital Advisors IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayUnimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon