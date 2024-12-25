Business Standard

4 dead, 24 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Bhimtal

4 dead, 24 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Bhimtal

Injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals in Bhimtal for immediate medical treatment

Representative Image (Photo: PTI)

Md Zakariya Khan
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

A tragedy struck near Bhimtal, Uttarakhand, on Wednesday when a bus traveling from Almora to Haldwani plunged 1,500 feet into a gorge. The accident claimed four lives and left more than 24 others injured, some of whom are in critical condition, according to a report by India Today.
 
The bus, carrying 27 passengers, plunged 1,500 feet into a gorge along the Bhimtal-Ranibagh motor road. Police and locals rushed to the scene shortly after the news broke. The injured were pulled from the gorge using ropes and other rescue equipment and brought to the roadside.
 
According to the report, many passengers were thrown from the bus due to the immense force of the fall.
 
 
The wounded passengers were quickly transported to nearby hospitals in Bhimtal for emergency medical care. In addition, 15 ambulances were dispatched from Haldwani to assist with rescue and transport efforts.
 
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his deep sorrow over the tragedy. He assured the public that the local administration is fully engaged in ongoing relief and rescue operations. 

SP City, Nainital, Jagdish Chandra stated that the injured are being transferred to a higher medical facility in Haldwani for further treatment.

School bus accident in Uttarakhand

In another incident in Uttarakhand, a school bus carrying 45 students met with an accident late Tuesday night while traveling from Bageshwar to Dehradun. The bus reportedly lost control on the road.
 
A 16-year-old girl, whose leg got trapped in the wreckage, was safely rescued. A joint operation by the SDRF and district police ensured that all the students were safely evacuated without any major injuries.
 
The students were en route to Dehradun for a sports event. Authorities are currently investigating the exact cause of the accident.
 

First Published: Dec 25 2024 | 5:36 PM IST

