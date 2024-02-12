Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann offer prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid a visit to the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on Monday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kejriwal shared pictures of his darshan of the Ram Lalla deity. In the pictures, Kejriwal's family, including his wife and mother, can be seen offering prayers at the Ram temple. Mann and his wife are also seen taking blessings from the deity.

"Reaching Ayodhya today with my parents and my wife, I had the privilege of having the divine darshan of Ram Lalla ji in the Shri Ram temple. Bhagwant Ji and his family were also present on this occasion. Everyone together had the darshan of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram Ji and prayed for the progress of the country and the welfare of all humanity. May Lord Shri Ramchandra ji bless everyone. Jai Shri Ram," he wrote.

This is Arvind Kejriwal's second trip to Ayodhya. He last visited the holy site in 2021.

The Delhi chief minister did not attend the January 22 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Mandir, which was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ahead of the grand ceremony, Kejriwal had said he had not received a formal invitation to attend the 'Pran Pratishtha' event. "They had sent me a letter, and after we called them, they said a team would come to formally invite me. But no one came. But it doesn't matter. In the letter, they wrote that a lot of VIPs and VVIPs would come to the event and, for security reasons, only one person would be allowed," Kejriwal had said.

Kejriwal had also called the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony a "matter of immense pride and happiness" for everyone across the country and the world.