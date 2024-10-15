Business Standard
Home / India News / As Maha heads for polls, BMC announces Rs 29,000 Diwali bonus to employees

As Maha heads for polls, BMC announces Rs 29,000 Diwali bonus to employees

The country's richest civic body, with a budget of more than Rs 53,000 crore, is currently being run by a state-appointed administrator as civic elections are pending

Diwali holidays, Diwali

The BMC has about 92,000 employees and officials on its payrolls. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A few hours before the code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections kicked in, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) here on Tuesday announced a Rs 29,000 Diwali bonus for its employees.

The country's richest civic body, with a budget of more than Rs 53,000 crore, is currently being run by a state-appointed administrator as civic elections are pending. Later in the day, the Election Commission of India announced the poll schedule for Maharashtra. The state will go to polls on November 20.

The BMC has about 92,000 employees and officials on its payrolls. The ex-gratia this time is 11.53 per cent higher compared to the Rs 26,000 paid in 2023. The official release said the announcement of Diwali bonus was made following a discussion between commissioner-administrator Bhushan Gagrani and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Besides civic employees, the teachers, professors and educational attendants at BMC schools and colleges, both grant recipient and non-grant ones, will also get the same amount of bonus, the release added.

Community Health Workers and 'Balwadi' or kindergarten teachers and helpers will get Rs 12,000 and Rs 5,000, respectively, as "Bhaubeej gift," it said.


Also Read

Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Tension in Dharavi as locals thwart BMC's move to raze portion of mosque

Rain, Mumbai Rains

Mumbai: BMC plans to deploy smart sensors to avoid manhole cover thefts

Bombay High Court

HC criticises illegal hawking, asks if stalls be allowed outside mantralaya

mosquito, dengue, malaria

BMC launches 'Bhag Machchar Bhag' campaign to battle dengue, details here

BMW Crash, Car accident, Mumbai BMW car crash

BMW case: BMC razes illegal alterations in bar visited by main accused

Topics : BMC Maharashtra Assembly Elections BMC polls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStarship Super Heavy RocketGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEKarwa Chauth Mehndi DesignsHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon