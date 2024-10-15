Business Standard
Air India's Delhi-Chicago flight diverted to Canada after bomb threat

"Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada

Air India

File Photo of Air India plane.

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 6:19 PM IST

An Air India aircraft from Delhi to Chicago was diverted to an airport in Canada following a bomb threat, according to an airline official.
 
"Flight AI127 operating from Delhi to Chicago on October 15, 2024, was the subject of a security threat posted online and, as a precautionary measure, has landed at Iqaluit Airport in Canada.
 

"The aircraft and passengers are being re-screened as per the laid down security protocol. Air India has activated agencies at the airport to assist the passengers until such time that their journey can resume," the airline said in a statement to PTI.
 
 
The official said the flight received a bomb threat.
 
On Monday, an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York was diverted to Delhi following a bomb threat. Following standard security protocols, a thorough inspection was conducted and no suspicious item was found inside the aircraft.

Air India also said that the carrier as well as other local airlines have been subject to a number of threats in recent days.
 
"Though all have subsequently been found to be hoaxes, as a responsible airline operator all threats are taken seriously. The inconvenience to customers is sincerely regretted," it said.
 
Further, the airline said it is extending all cooperation to authorities in identifying the perpetrators of such threats to ensure that they are held accountable for the disruption and inconvenience caused to passenger.
 
Air India also said it will consider legal action against those responsible to recover damages incurred by the airline.

 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Topics : Air India Bomb Threat Calls chicago

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

