Assailants who killed Atiq Ahmed to be presented before magistrate today

The three assailants, who were arrested after shooting dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, will be presented before the magistrate today

Atiq Ahmed

Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
The three assailants, who were arrested after shooting dead gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in Prayagraj, will be presented before the magistrate today.

All three attackers were apprehended at the scene after they voluntarily turned themselves in. They have been kept in the custody of the police and questioned.

As per the law, any criminal caught in this manner has to be presented before the remand magistrate within 24 hours.

The Uttar Pradesh Police imposed Section 144 across the state in the wake of the incident and security was beefed up at key public installations and areas deemed sensitive.

Days after Atiq Ahmed's son Asad was killed in an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, the mafia-turned-politician and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed on Saturday while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj.

Regular police patrolling has been happening in the area in the wake of the brazen killings.

Atiq Ahmed was accused in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, as well as in the killing of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP leader's murder, in February this year.

As many as three people were arrested, informed the police at a hurried press briefing on Saturday night after ganglord-turned-politician and his brother were shot dead in full media glare.

"Three people have been arrested and are being questioned. A journalist was also injured as he fell down and a constable sustained a bullet injury," Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma said.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday imposed Section 144 of CrPC in all the districts, in the aftermath of the killings, officials informed.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member judicial commission.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the Prayagraj incident. He immediately called a high-level meeting and ordered a high-level inquiry into the whole matter. He also gave instructions for the formation of a three-member judicial commission (Judicial Inquiry Commission) in the matter," the officials said.

A forensic team arrived at the scene of the shooting to collect samples.

Chief Minister Adityanath, in a late-night meeting, instructed state police officers to be on high alert and ensure law and order are maintained across the state.

"UP CM Yogi Adityanath has instructed the police to be on alert, ensure that peace, law and order are maintained in the state and the public doesn't face any trouble," read a statement by the Chief Ministe's Office.

Topics : Uttar Pradesh government | Uttar Pradesh | Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

