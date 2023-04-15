close

Atiq Ahmad, brother shot dead in Prayagraj by assailants, 3 arrested

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad's son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi

Press Trust of India Prayagraj (UP)
Atiq Ahmad

Photo: Twitter

Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
In a dramatic turn of events, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead by unidentified assailants while they were being escorted by police to a medical college here on Saturday night.

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad's son was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi.

The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the duo who were being escorted to the hospital by police for a medical checkup.

At least two people, who posed as mediapersons, were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad and his brother who fell to the ground. Police soon overpowered the assailants.

The bullet-riddled bodies of Ahmad and Ashraf were taken away from the spot as tension gripped the area after the sensational killings.

"We are looking into the incident. It is too early to say anything. We are yet to question the arrested men," a police officer said.

Ahmad, a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MP, and his brother Ashraf were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Ahmad's son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

Their last rites were performed earlier in the day.
 

Reacting on the incident, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "Crime has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh and the morale of the criminals is high. When someone can be killed by firing openly amidst the security cordon of the police, then what about the safety of the general public? Due to this, an atmosphere of fear is being created among the public, and it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere."

Topics : Uttar Pradesh | Medical colleges

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

