close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Assam CM Sarma to watch 'The Kerala Story' with cabinet colleagues

Sarma said: "We will all go watch it on May 11. I am not going to promote the movie. I will just watch it"

IANS Guwahati
The Kerala Story

Source: @adah_ki_adah/ Instagram

1 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 8:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that he, along with his cabinet colleagues and family members, will watch 'The Kerala Story', adding that he was not promoting the controversial movie.

His announcement came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advocated for a ban on the movie in the wake of protests and criticism.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sarma said: "We will all go watch it on May 11. I am not going to promote the movie. I will just watch it."

On Sunday, Bengaluru's Garuda Mall has organised a special screening of the contentious film which was attended by BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

After watching the film, Nadda said: "This movie shows a new kind of poisonous terrorism that is without weapons. No state or religion is particularly associated with this type of terrorism."

--IANS

Also Read

Ambedkar said reservation can't be given on basis of religion: Assam CM

Govt working to make Assam Police "zero vacancy force": Assam CM Sarma

Assam CM accuses Left of distorting history, making it a tale of defeats

CAA is the only solution to Hindu Bengalis' citizenship problem: Assam CM

Assam police instructed not to fire upon civilians: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Allahabad HC bans media interaction with Mukhtar Ansari, tightens security

Indian applications for US EB-5 visa on the rise; China tops with 90% share

'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, after MP

Delhi likely to experience strong winds during day, min temp at 20.7 deg C

The Kerala Story: All you need to know about the raging controversy

tdr/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himanta Biswa Sarma movies Assam

First Published: May 09 2023 | 11:29 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Mother's Day 2023: History, Importance, Celebration, Wishes, details here

Mother’s Day 2023
3 min read

Delhi likely to experience strong winds during day, min temp at 20.7 deg C

Delhi
1 min read

China exports up 8.5% in Apr in unexpected climb despite weakening demand

China, China flag
2 min read

Goldman Sachs agrees to pay $215 mn to end case on underpaying women

Goldman Sachs Group Inc
3 min read
Premium

Direct tax buoyancy again falls sub-2% in 2022-23

tax
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

DGCA orders Go First to stop selling air tickets with immediate effect

Go First
2 min read

MiG-21 crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh; three women killed, pilot safe

MiG 21, indian air force, iaf
2 min read

DGCA issues notice to Go First, asks airline to stop selling tickets

Go First
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon