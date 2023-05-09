Assam CM Sarma to watch 'The Kerala Story' with cabinet colleagues

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that he, along with his cabinet colleagues and family members, will watch 'The Kerala Story', adding that he was not promoting the controversial movie.

His announcement came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee advocated for a ban on the movie in the wake of protests and criticism.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sarma said: "We will all go watch it on May 11. I am not going to promote the movie. I will just watch it."

On Sunday, Bengaluru's Garuda Mall has organised a special screening of the contentious film which was attended by BJP national president J.P. Nadda.

After watching the film, Nadda said: "This movie shows a new kind of poisonous terrorism that is without weapons. No state or religion is particularly associated with this type of terrorism."

--IANS

Also Read Ambedkar said reservation can't be given on basis of religion: Assam CM Govt working to make Assam Police "zero vacancy force": Assam CM Sarma Assam CM accuses Left of distorting history, making it a tale of defeats CAA is the only solution to Hindu Bengalis' citizenship problem: Assam CM Assam police instructed not to fire upon civilians: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Allahabad HC bans media interaction with Mukhtar Ansari, tightens security Indian applications for US EB-5 visa on the rise; China tops with 90% share 'The Kerala Story' to be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, after MP Delhi likely to experience strong winds during day, min temp at 20.7 deg C The Kerala Story: All you need to know about the raging controversy

tdr/ksk/