Delhi likely to experience strong winds during day, min temp at 20.7 deg C

IMD has forecast strong surface winds during the day and the maximum temperature hovering around 38 degrees Celsius

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi

Delhi weather (PTI).

Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:02 AM IST
People in Delhi woke up to a pleasant morning on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 20.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast strong surface winds during the day and the maximum temperature hovering around 38 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity on Tuesday morning was 64 per cent.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 168 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Delhi weather IMD Summer

First Published: May 09 2023 | 10:48 AM IST

