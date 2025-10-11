Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Assam Police yet to hear from Singapore for info on Zubeen Garg's death

Assam Police yet to hear from Singapore for info on Zubeen Garg's death

On the final post-mortem report of Garg's body, the senior police officer said the viscera report has been received and has been handed over to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital

Zubeen Garg

The 52-year-old icon died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19 | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Guwahati
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assam Police were yet to hear from Singaporean authorities on their request for information regarding cultural icon Zubeen Garg's death in the Southeast Asian nation while swimming in the sea last month, a senior officer said here on Saturday.

The state police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the death of the singer-composer, has issued summons for the second time to Singapore residents hailing from Assam who were present with Garg during his last moments to appear before it and record their statements, he said.

"The Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore has been invoked, seeking help in the case. We have written to them for the help we need, like CCTV footage, etc. The request has been sent through the Ministry of Home Affairs to the authorities there," CID SDGP Munna Prasad Gupta said in a press conference here.

 

He said the request was sent immediately after the investigation was launched here.

"In Singapore, the attorney general's office is the central nodal agency for the matter. It has received our request. It is under their consideration and they will inform us," Gupta, who is heading a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Garg's death, added.

Also Read

darjeeling tea production 2025, north bengal landslides, dooars tea estates, autumn flush tea india, west bengal tea damage, tea industry rains impact, darjeeling tea export germany japan, tea bushes lost darjeeling

Dual structure in tea industry has to be viable: Assam chief secretary

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam govt announces results for 7,650 Grade III recruitment posts

Prison, Justice, Punishment, Criminal, Law, Arrest, Cage, Jail

Zubeen Garg's 2 personal security officers held in singer's death case

BJP Flag, BJP

Senior Assam BJP leader Rajen Gohain, 17 members resign from party

Zubeen Garg

Assam Police DSP held in connection with death of singer Zubeen Garg

He stressed that an Assam Police team cannot visit Singapore without proper clearance and it was moving through the legal means to acquire the requisite information from there.

Gupta claimed that non-receipt of information from Singaporean authorities so far, however, has not hampered the investigation here in any way.

The official further said that summonses were issued to 11 people of Assam origin who are currently staying in Singapore and were present in the yacht when the incident occurred on September 19 to appear before SIT and record their statements.

Only one among them appeared within the deadline set in the first summons, with CID sending a second summons with a revised deadline to the rest, he said.

Gupta emphasised that they have to appear in person before the SIT and record their statements.

On the final post-mortem report of Garg's body, the senior police officer said the viscera report has been received and has been handed over to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here.

"An expert team of the GMCH will examine it and compile the final post-mortem report. We will then hand it to the court and also give a copy to the family," he added.

The 52-year-old icon died while swimming in the sea in Singapore on September 19, while visiting the foreign country to participate in the North East India Festival.

Seven people -- North East India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's cousin Sandipan Garg, his manager Siddhartha Sharma, musician Shekharjyoti Goswami, singer Amritprava Mahanta and his two PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya have been arrested in the case so far.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Suicide

Haryana IPS officer's 'suicide': Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya transferred

Manoj Sinha, Manoj

J&K LG pays tribute to two soldiers martyred during counter-terror ops

Ghotul

UNAIDS releases short film 'Ghotul' to mark International Day of Girl Child

naxal

CRPF jawan killed in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand

road accident

Thane MACT awards ₹1.2 crore to family of businessman killed in SUV crash

Topics : Assam Singapore Police India-Singapore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon