CRPF jawan killed in IED blast during anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand

Press Trust of India Ranchi
Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

A CRPF jawan died after he was injured in an IED blast during an anti-Naxal operation in Jharkhand, officials said on Saturday.

The operation was undertaken by the paramilitary force in the Naxal violence-affected area of Babudera-Samta axis under Jaraikela police station limits in West Singhbhum district on Friday, they said.

Head Constable Mahendra Laskar (45) was injured due to a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) during the operation, they said.

The officials said Laskar was evacuated to a hospital in Rourkela, where he succumbed to injuries in the early hours of Saturday.

Laskar hailed from Assam and belonged to the 60th battalion of the CRPF.

 

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

