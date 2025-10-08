Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Assam Police DSP held in connection with death of singer Zubeen Garg

Assam Police DSP held in connection with death of singer Zubeen Garg

Sandipan Garg, a deputy SP and a cousin of the singer, was present with him during the alleged drowning incident in the island country

Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zubeen Garg's cousin and Assam Police DSP Sandipan Garg was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the singer's death in Singapore last month, a senior officer said.

This is the fifth arrest in the case.

Earlier, North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his two band members - Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amrit Prabha Mahanta - were apprehended.

"We have arrested Sandipan Garg. Now, we are doing the necessary legal formalities," CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.

The apprehended police officer was interrogated several times in the last few days over the singer's death in Singapore last month.

 

Also Read

Bajaj Auto Ltd

Bajaj Auto gets over ₹3.5 cr demand notice from Assam tax authorities

direct tax rupees fund

Centre okay ₹707 cr for Assam, Gujarat floods; ₹904 cr for fire services

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa

Assam ready to extend help in landslide-hit Darjeeling, Sikkim: Himanta

Zubeen Garg

Manager, festival organiser may have poisoned Zubeen Garg, says bandmate

girl child marriage

Child marriage cases surged six-fold in 2023, Assam leads with 90%: NCRB

Sandipan Garg, a deputy SP and a cousin of the singer, was present with him during the alleged drowning incident in the island country.

"Our team has taken him to a court here. We will seek police remand," another senior officer said.

The four others, who were arrested earlier in connection with the case, are now in police custody.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19 while swimming in the sea. He had gone to the Southeast Asian nation to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival, organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta and his company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Keir Starmer

LIVE news: This is the biggest trade mission that UK has sent to India, says UK PM Keir Starmer

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

Best time to invest in India: PM Modi renews Make in India pitch at IMC

Navi Mumbai International Airport

PM Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, India's first fully digital hub

Jaipur: Charred LPG cylinders placed at the site after a truck carrying the cylinders caught fire following a collision with a tanker on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, early Wednesday, Oct 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Over 40 LPG cylinders explode after road crash on Jaipur-Ajmer highway

Sameer Wankhede

Delhi HC summons Netflix, Red Chillies in Sameer Wankhede defamation case

Topics : Assam Police Singapore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DatePunjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda DiedBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon